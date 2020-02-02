Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $48,000 in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Luther Burbank by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

LBC stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Luther Burbank Corp has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

