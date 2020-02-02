Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $34,000 Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 102 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,881,292,000 after buying an additional 91,217 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $509,609,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,181,239 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,584,000 after buying an additional 65,560 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $351.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.71. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $356.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $169.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

