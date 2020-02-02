Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,079.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

