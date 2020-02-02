Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases New Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 676 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 151.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $547,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,261 shares of company stock worth $3,099,495 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $91.17 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.85.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

