Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases Shares of 1,138 Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAN opened at $59.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAN. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price objective on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

