Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stake Lessened by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

