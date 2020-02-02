Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Encision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.50. Encision shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 6,400 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of -0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Encision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIA)

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

