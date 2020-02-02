Energi Price Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Energi has a market cap of $48.45 million and $409,549.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00020162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.02968188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00196766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00129327 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi was first traded on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 25,548,136 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

