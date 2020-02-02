Energo 1-Day Volume Reaches $242.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 41.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Energo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Coinrail. Energo has a market cap of $373,261.00 and $242.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energo has traded up 38.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.76 or 0.05935235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00127395 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00034596 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010836 BTC.

TSL is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs

Energo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

