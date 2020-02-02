EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of ENLC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,375,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,152. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.02. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -1,614.29%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,788,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 49,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,489,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after purchasing an additional 278,305 shares during the period. 47.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

