Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.22, 326,020 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 226,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

EVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $169.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 148,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $229,731.70. Also, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez purchased 21,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $56,303.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 187,953 shares of company stock worth $333,877. 22.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Entravision Communication by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Entravision Communication by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communication Company Profile (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

