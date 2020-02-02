ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Sidoti cut ePlus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Get ePlus alerts:

Shares of PLUS opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.79. ePlus has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $411.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.35 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,041 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $88,505.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $336,554.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,686.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,242 shares of company stock worth $630,905 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 33.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 357.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 32.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 636.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 809.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.