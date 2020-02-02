EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.16

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

EQM Midstream Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. EQM Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EQM Midstream Partners to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.7%.

EQM stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.98. EQM Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $47.66.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.98 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

