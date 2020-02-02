Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,614. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.