Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

NYSE:BDX traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,762. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $283.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $2,010,493.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,880,092.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,954 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,362. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

