Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $213.97. 3,919,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.03 and its 200-day moving average is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

