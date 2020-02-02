Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,112 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,881,292,000 after purchasing an additional 91,217 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $509,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,181,239 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,584,000 after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.14. 3,665,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $356.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

