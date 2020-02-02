Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 9,907 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 185.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 131,430 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 512,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,390,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,614. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

