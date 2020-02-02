Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $908,287,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $669,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $21.61 on Friday, hitting $1,434.23. 2,403,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,997. The firm has a market cap of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,402.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,275.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

