Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,170 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $65,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $7.78 on Friday, reaching $428.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $287.79 and a 12-month high of $438.99. The company has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.81.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

