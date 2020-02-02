Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,092 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 10.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 688.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after buying an additional 583,559 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3,862.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,214,000 after buying an additional 538,672 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,710,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,077,000 after buying an additional 362,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Chubb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,184. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $162.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.07.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

