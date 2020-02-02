Ethereum Classic 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.22 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.50 or 0.00122065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Coinsuper, Exrates and Coinnest. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $2.22 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.32 or 0.02009482 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Korbit, C2CX, ABCC, ZB.COM, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Coinhub, BigONE, HBUS, YoBit, Bibox, Bitfinex, Bitbns, Koineks, Coinone, Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Binance, OKEx, LBank, Ovis, Bitsane, Gatehub, BTC Markets, QBTC, BTC Trade UA, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Instant Bitex, LiteBit.eu, RightBTC, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, CoinBene, Poloniex, Bittrex, Kraken, Indodax, FCoin, CPDAX, CoinEx, Bithumb, Coinnest, Coinroom, Kucoin, EXX, Exrates, Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro, Coinut, BCEX, OKCoin International, Exmo, BitForex, Liquid, C-CEX, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

