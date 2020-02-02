Euroz Limited (EZL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.
ASX:EZL opened at A$1.07 ($0.76) on Friday. Euroz has a one year low of A$0.98 ($0.69) and a one year high of A$1.33 ($0.94). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.09. The stock has a market cap of $173.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,070.00.
