Euroz Limited (EZL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

ASX:EZL opened at A$1.07 ($0.76) on Friday. Euroz has a one year low of A$0.98 ($0.69) and a one year high of A$1.33 ($0.94). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.09. The stock has a market cap of $173.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,070.00.

Euroz Company Profile

Euroz Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, and wealth management services to institutional and corporate clients, and high net worth individuals primarily in Australia. The company offers equities research, institutional dealing, and private clients dealing services, as well as corporate advisory services, including equity capital raisings and underwriting, merger and acquisitions advisory, strategic planning and review, privatization and reconstruction, and takeover/takeover response services.

