F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.12. 874,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,424. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $353,444.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,191 shares of company stock worth $2,065,178 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

