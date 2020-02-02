Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Hartford Investment Management Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $57,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

NASDAQ FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.42. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

