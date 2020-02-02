Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.30-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.245-1.245 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Fair Isaac also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.30 EPS.

Shares of FICO opened at $402.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.27 and its 200 day moving average is $348.59. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $216.98 and a fifty-two week high of $420.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $424.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $1,995,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,619,018.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

