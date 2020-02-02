Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FBSS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.77. 347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.43. Fauquier Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Fauquier Bankshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fauquier Bankshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fauquier Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

