FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,193 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $144.64 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.69 and its 200-day moving average is $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.