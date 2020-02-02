FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,109,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $103,521,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in FedEx by 26.8% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 655,953 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,487,000 after buying an additional 138,529 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Oppenheimer lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,285,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.96. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

