Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $23,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,287,000 after acquiring an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,106 shares of company stock worth $1,431,822. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 7,696,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,057. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

