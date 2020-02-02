Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter.

FISI stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $33.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $492.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

