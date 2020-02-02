Fir Tree Capital Management LP Has $72.82 Million Stake in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518,900 shares during the period. Laureate Education comprises about 7.2% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 1.89% of Laureate Education worth $72,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $175,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In related news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $58,105.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,812.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,705. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAUR traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $20.84. 1,685,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. Laureate Education Inc has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

