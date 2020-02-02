Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 152,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,076,000. L3Harris accounts for approximately 3.0% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $9,344,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $22,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $12,474,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in L3Harris by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.33. 1,390,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.84. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $151.77 and a twelve month high of $225.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

