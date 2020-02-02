First American Trust FSB Has $3.80 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 72,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $23,615,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.