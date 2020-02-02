First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Earns Add Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an add rating and a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

LON:FDP opened at GBX 2,770 ($36.44) on Thursday. First Derivatives has a 12-month low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82). The firm has a market cap of $746.79 million and a PE ratio of 54.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,707.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,516.15.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

