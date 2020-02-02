First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Earns Add Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an add rating and a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

LON:FDP opened at GBX 2,770 ($36.44) on Thursday. First Derivatives has a 12-month low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82). The firm has a market cap of $746.79 million and a PE ratio of 54.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,707.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,516.15.

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.