First Merchants Corp Buys 2,183 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,149 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $82,616,000. Boston Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,667 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,201 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $59,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

