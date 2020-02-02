First Merchants Corp Cuts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 111.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $871,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,870.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,193,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $354.18 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.28 and its 200 day moving average is $365.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.17.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.67.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

