First Merchants Corp Decreases Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,606,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 764.0% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 68,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,913,233.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 57,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,445,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.86.

RE opened at $276.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $208.01 and a fifty-two week high of $281.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.