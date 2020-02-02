First Merchants Corp Grows Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,526 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

