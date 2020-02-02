First Merchants Corp Increases Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,009 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,030,000 after buying an additional 237,475 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after buying an additional 28,219 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 32.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average is $91.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $106.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

