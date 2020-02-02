First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Makes New $216,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after acquiring an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $26,931,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $179.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

