First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:FAM opened at $11.63 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

