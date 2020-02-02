First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1,944.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 0.9% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $3,891,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 752.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,449,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $789,000.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,605. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

