First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 586.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the third quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 15.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 51.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. 231,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,633. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

About First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

