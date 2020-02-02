First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 865.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 282,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,938. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $53.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

