FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.19. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $51.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

