Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will post $3.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.79 billion and the highest is $4.13 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 155.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $14.53 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $16.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.17. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 13.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $14,297,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $7,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

