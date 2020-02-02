Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.34 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.34 EPS.

FLEX stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Flex has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In other news, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,313.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 15,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $203,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,826 shares of company stock worth $1,901,232 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

