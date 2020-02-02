Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.34 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.34 EPS.
FLEX stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Flex has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
