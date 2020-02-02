FLIP (FLP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $178.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $699,860.00 and $178.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

About FLIP

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

