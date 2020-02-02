Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $46.22 million during the quarter.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $559.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

